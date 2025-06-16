Best Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 13th

Shopify, Etsy, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or charter vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—to transport goods across the world’s oceans. Their value and dividend payments tend to fluctuate with changes in global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and fleet capacity, making them highly cyclical and sensitive to macroeconomic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 7,938,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,048. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,453,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,042. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,107. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

