Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 67,499 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

