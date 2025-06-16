Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 699 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VXUS opened at $67.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.