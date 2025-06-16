Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

