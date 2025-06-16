Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 59,363 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 3.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 151,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,785,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,173,000 after buying an additional 320,196 shares during the period.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1584 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

