Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 8.15% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQMG. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQMG opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

