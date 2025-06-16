United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 246,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

