Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 283,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of GINN stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a market cap of $212.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.12. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $66.27.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.