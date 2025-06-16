Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of JEF opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

