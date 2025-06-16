Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE PH opened at $653.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

