Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $11,503,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

