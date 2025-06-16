Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.42 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.