Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.42 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
