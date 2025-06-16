Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises approximately 1.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.66% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $869.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.