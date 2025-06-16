Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,990 shares of company stock worth $163,182,482. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $166.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

