Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SEIQ opened at $36.24 on Monday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.85.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

