Insider Selling: MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Sells $550,518.05 in Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,413,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,400,773.30. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $261,856.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 33,400 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $501,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 6.61. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MARA by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Barclays lifted their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MARA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

