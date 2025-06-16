Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 10,356 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $39.04 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

