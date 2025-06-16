Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

