Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,642,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000.

SUSA stock opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

