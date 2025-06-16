Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $357,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 37,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

