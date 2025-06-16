998 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $63.48 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

