Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,935 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,685,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

