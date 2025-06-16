Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

