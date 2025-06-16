Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Paramount Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 4,605.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARAA stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

