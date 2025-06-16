Warther Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.91.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $459.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.37 and a 200 day moving average of $395.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

