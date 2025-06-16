Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Bought by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,030,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,180,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.28. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

