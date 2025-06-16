24,214 Shares in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT) Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOPT opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $221.48 million and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Profile

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

