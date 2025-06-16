MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.28 and last traded at C$30.27, with a volume of 78951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.02.

In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Guillaume Lavoie acquired 1,150 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,462.50. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

