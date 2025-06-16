Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 10229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.81.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Could Meta and Eli Lilly Trigger the Next Stock Split Boom?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.