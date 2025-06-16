Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 10229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 181.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 163,044 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.