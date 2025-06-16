Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 10229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 181.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 163,044 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

