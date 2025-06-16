Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$202.91 and last traded at C$201.12, with a volume of 4928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$200.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KXS. ATB Capital cut shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis
In related news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.79, for a total transaction of C$908,103.52. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 39,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.51, for a total transaction of C$7,539,159.47. Insiders sold a total of 72,649 shares of company stock worth $14,092,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
