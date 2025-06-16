UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $313.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

