Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 8.3%

NYSE TRT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.98. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Trio-Tech International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

