ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

IPNFF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,896. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform under the ImagineAR brand name. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR software development kit that provides for unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud CMS, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and ImagineAR WebAR platform, an interactive marketing promotion creates promotional materials with augmented reality technology.

