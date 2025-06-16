ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ImagineAR Stock Performance
IPNFF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,896. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
ImagineAR Company Profile
