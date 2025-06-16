Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 274451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

