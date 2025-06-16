Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 274451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
