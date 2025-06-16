Eric Martel Sells 34,678 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Director Eric Martel sold 34,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$3,638,204.22.

Eric Martel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Eric Martel sold 14,200 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.99, for a total transaction of C$1,476,706.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting C$105.72. 213,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.90. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$71.79 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.67.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

