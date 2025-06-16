Eric Martel Sells 34,678 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Director Eric Martel sold 34,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$3,638,204.22.
Eric Martel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Eric Martel sold 14,200 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.99, for a total transaction of C$1,476,706.28.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting C$105.72. 213,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.90. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$71.79 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
