Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Short Interest Down 37.7% in May

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Viking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of VIK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 627,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,785. Viking has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Viking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $4,332,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

