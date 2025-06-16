Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,693,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,779 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,616. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

