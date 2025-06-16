GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.71 and last traded at $325.80, with a volume of 181919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.51.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Trading Up 7.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.64 and a 200 day moving average of $178.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 948.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 167.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

