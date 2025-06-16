Top Water Stocks To Research – June 15th

RTX, Robin Energy, and RH are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve sourcing, treating, distributing and managing water resources. By investing in utilities, infrastructure builders and technology firms focused on purification, desalination and wastewater treatment, investors gain exposure to the essential global demand for clean, reliable water. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. 11,752,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.54.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Shares of RBNE traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 101,527,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,049. Robin Energy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of RH traded up $12.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.47. 6,797,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,974. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.15.

