Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Expands By 43.4%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,284.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Obsido Oy bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,162,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. 75,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,360. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

