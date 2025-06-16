Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys 1,241 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Clare Bousfield purchased 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £3,114.91 ($4,220.17).

Clare Bousfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Clare Bousfield purchased 20,369 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700.36 ($67,335.54).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 5.21 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 256.70 ($3.48). 13,557,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,008,180. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The firm has a market cap of £15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legal & General Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

