Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.
Roots Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.30. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31. The firm has a market cap of C$133.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. Roots has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$3.34.
About Roots
