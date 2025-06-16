Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.30. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31. The firm has a market cap of C$133.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. Roots has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$3.34.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

