Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC) Short Interest Update

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Core Equity ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.
Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Price Performance
Capital Group International Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,444. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $248.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $29.10.
Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend
About Capital Group International Core Equity ETF
The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
