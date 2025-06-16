Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases 22 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($9.09) per share, with a total value of £147.62 ($200.00).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vistry Group alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 25 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of £152.50 ($206.61).

On Wednesday, April 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($205.37).

On Thursday, March 27th, Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($8.03), for a total value of £13,247.62 ($17,948.27).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON VTY traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 657 ($8.90). The stock had a trading volume of 587,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,545. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 486.70 ($6.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,436 ($19.46). The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 609.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 604.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.44) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.