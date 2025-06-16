Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.60. 1,380,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,415,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 165,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.