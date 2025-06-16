iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Short Interest Up 91.6% in May

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 366,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

