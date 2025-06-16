Short Interest in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (OTC:XFABF) Expands By 90.0%

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (OTC:XFABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Stock Performance

Shares of XFABF stock remained flat at $6.59 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. X-FAB Silicon Foundries has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X-FAB Silicon Foundries in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

About X-FAB Silicon Foundries

-FAB Silicon Foundries SE operates as an analog/mixed-signal semiconductor technology foundry. The company manufactures silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical, and mobile communications, and other applications; and analog/mixed-signal integrated circuits, sensors, and micro-electro-mechanical systems.

