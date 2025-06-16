Stephen Williams Purchases 90,906,360 Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD) Stock

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Williams acquired 90,906,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £909,063.60 ($1,231,626.61).

Reabold Resources Stock Up 21.6%

LON:RBD traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 0.06 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 220,636,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,190,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £6.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reabold Resources Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reabold Resources Plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

