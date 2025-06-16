Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Short Interest Up 88.9% in May

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%
ITAN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627. Sparkline Intangible Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile
