Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s Why

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. 1,742,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,908,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $995.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 573,579 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

